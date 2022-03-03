MOUNT UNION Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently investigating an attempted criminal homicide in Mount Union that sent two people to the hospital.

The incident happened at the Dairy Queen on 224 US-22 at around 12 p.m. Thursday, according to police. One person was stabbed while another person was hit by a vehicle that was operated by the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. They have not been identified at this time.

State police are continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will provide more information as it becomes available.