CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple people were involved in a two vehicle crash Monday night that shut down a roadway in Centre County.

The crash reportedly occurred at the 2200 block of Port Matilda Highway (Route 322) in Rush Township around 9:30 p.m. with entrapment in both vehicles, according to Hope Fire Company. Two helicopters were sent to the scene to help assist crews and transport those involved.

Image provided by 511pa.com.

The extent of injures suffered in the crash is currently unknown. A section of Route 322 was reportedly closed to all traffic between Philipsburg and Port Matilda. The road has since reopened.

Assisting on scene is the Philipsburg Fire Department, Hope Fire Company and Port Matilda Fire Company.

Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.