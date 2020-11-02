2 found dead after house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET, Pa. Authorities say two people were found dead after a house fire in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

According to the Daily American, it’s reported that the blaze in Somerset began at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Mike Livengood said the structure was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

He said the roof of the home collapsed into the second floor, leaving the structure a total loss. Emergency crews reported two fatalities, but their identities and other details such as the cause of death weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

