Two face charges after leaving 2-year-old home alone

BENSON BOROUGH, SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that two women have been arrested and charged after reportedly leaving a 2-year-old boy home alone with drug-related items in the residence.

Troopers state that they were called by Richland Township Police on Thursday, January 16 for a welfare check on Mill Street.

The trooper reports that Richland Township police had 23-year-old Lauryn Burkett in custody for a DUI when she told police that her 2-year-old son was home alone.

State Police report the child was found safe and that drug-related items were located inside the apartment.

Police have reportedly charged another 24-year-old woman in connection.

Both have been placed in Somerset County Jail awaiting their preliminary hearing.