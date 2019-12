PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to 511PA, two utility poles are causing 322 to be closed going both directions.

It’s been reported that local businesses in the area have also lost power.

There’s currently no reported time table for the section of 322 to be re-opened. You are urged to use caution and find an alternate route while crews continue to fix the poles and re-open the roads.

Stick with WTAJ for new updates as they become available.