2 detours will be in place in Bedford County, PennDOT reports

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that work will begin on a two-bridge replacement project beginning on Monday, June 15 in Bloomfield Township, Bedford County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work on the first bridge carrying Route 867 (Bloomfield Road) over a tributary to Halter Creek, the existing structure will be replaced with an elliptical reinforced concrete pipe.

Work will be completed under a signed 10.1-mile detour. The detour will follow Route 867(Bloomfield Road), Route 36 (Woodbury Pike), Route T-608 (Cross Cove Road) and Route 1042 (Cross Cove Road).

Work on the second project on the Route 1042 (Sproul Mountain Road) bridge consists of replacing the existing single-lane structure over Halter Creek with a pre-cast concrete box culvert that will accommodate two traffic lanes.

Work on this bridge will be completed under a 19.6-mile detour. The detour will follow Route 1042 (Cross Cove Road and Sproul Mountain Road), Route 2024 (Sproul Mountain Road), I-99, PA 36 (Woodbury Pike) and Route T-608 (Cross Cove Road).

The first detour (Route 867) can be in place for no more than 25 consecutive days. The second detour (Route 1042) is limited to 21 consecutive days. Only one detour will be in place at a time.