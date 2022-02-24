HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate and his girlfriend are facing charges after police said they tried to use the inmate’s daughter to bring drugs into Blair County Prison.

Jason Neil, an inmate at the prison, had allegedly conspired with Michele Loyd to get drugs into the prison by way of visitation with his daughter. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, officials conducted a search of the child and were able to find seven suboxone strips in the pants the child was wearing.

Hollidaysburg Police along with Blair County Prison officials and Children and Youth Services conducted the operation to try and prevent any drugs from getting into the prison.

Loyd was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison. Neil is now facing more charges. Both include criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, contraband, and endangering the welfare of a child.