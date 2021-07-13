Two Centre County police officers receive ‘Officer of the Year Award’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two Centre County law enforcement officers were presented with the 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

Detective Stephen Bosak of the State College Police Department and Trooper Mike Brown of the Pennsylvania State Police were honored for their dedication, sacrifice and service.

The ‘Officer of the Year Award’ is for exceptional achievement in any police endeavour, either on-duty or off-duty. This includes extraordinary valor, crime prevention, investigative work, community policing, traffic safety, drug control and prevention, juvenile programs and training programs.

“It would truly be hard to overstate the difficulty of police work. Such a multi-faceted, stressful, demanding occupation. The district attorney’s office could not function without you, and to Detective Bosak, Trooper Brown and to all the fine men and women of Centre County law enforcement, we extend our sincerest thanks,” Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw said.

According to the DA’s office, there were over a dozen worthy nominees, but these two officers were said to have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

This is the third year the award has been presented.

