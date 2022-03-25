HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A two-vehicle crash in Huntingdon County led to fraud charges being filed against a woman who tried to place an insurance claim.

Amanda Allen, 42, of Huntingdon, allegedly crashed her car into another back on August 24, 2021. When she called Progressive to file a claim, it started an investigation from the Western Regional Office of the Insurance Fraud Section of the Office of the Attorney General.

According to court papers, Allen allegedly crashed the car and then used her phone to renew her Progressive policy which was canceled due to non-payment on August 23, 2021. Allen e-signed a form stating there was no damage done to her car during the time her policy was lapsed at 6:14 p.m. on Aug. 24. She then called to file a claim 46 minutes later at 7 p.m.

During the investigation, Allen claimed she was aware her police canceled on Aug. 23 but thought she had a grace period to restart her Progressive policy.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Allen is now facing a misdemeanor fraud charge as well as theft by deception. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.