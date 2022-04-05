BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is searching for an individual they say killed two Canada geese and damaged a communications line at Bedford County Sportsman’s Club in Colerain Township.

State game wardens say a silver four-door Ford F-150 was seen parked near Sportsman’s Lake where gunshots were heard. The truck was then seen leaving the area driving onto Route 326. Two freshly killed geese were found shortly after along the edge of the lake.

The unidentified shooter had also reportedly shot a Comcast line which knocked out phone and internet service to over a hundred homes in the area for five hours.

Game Warden Austin Adams said the geese are protected and were illegally killed out of season.

“This takes away a resource that’s available for the public,” Adams said. “The geese are currently in a closed season, so right now they’re protected. There should be no hunting of any water fowl. It’s just a shame to see animals killed out of season.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southcentral Region at (814) 643-1831 or call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at pgc.pa.gov.