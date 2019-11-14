2 Blair County parks receive $327K grant for improvements

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) — Leopold Park and Fort Roberdeau Park have received grants from improvement through the Department of Conservation and Recreation to revitalize and upgrade both parks, Rep. Lou Schmitt announced.

Leopold Park in Logan Township will receive $200,000 for upgrades such as a comfort station and rain garden. They’ll also make needed repairs to walkways and a pedestrian bridge among other things.

“Leopold Park, which is already enjoyed by many residents, will be improved through this investment in our community, opening it up to more people. I am glad the DCNR recognized the need to improve this treasured recreational site in the district.” Rep. Lou Schmitt. R-Blair

Fort Roberdeau Park will receive $127,500 to upgrade and improve their park. They plan to build a comfort station and to make needed repairs to walkways and parking areas.