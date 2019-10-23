2 ATVs stolen, police search for suspects

MORRIS TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information on the theft of two ATVs and multiple electronics.

Police report that in the overnight hours between October 17 and 18, a person or persons broke into a garage on the 900 block of Graham Station Road, taking the two ATVs, before breaking into the home and stealing several objects.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call State Police Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

STOLEN: