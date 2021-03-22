$2.6 million available for pre-apprenticeship programs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $2.6 million state grant is now available for pre-apprenticeship programs, according to state Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria).

The schools-to-work grant program was created with the goal of creating hands-on learning opportunities for students, including apprenticeships, workplace visits and internships. They will be awarded in increments of up to $250k.

“When we talk about creating good, family-supporting jobs, one of the best ways to do that is to create links between our schools and employers, to ensure that young men and women are learning the skills they need to succeed,” Burns said. “I encourage local employers to consider this program and contact my office if they need help applying.”

To apply, you must be an entity that is or will be registered with the Department of Labor and Industry as a pre-apprenticeship program. They also must be partnered with at least one of the following education systems:

At least one school in a school district

Charter school

Regional charter school

Cyber charter school

Intermediate unit

Career and technical school

To apply for the grant, you can visit the Department of Labor and Industry’s website.