CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called when an Ebensburg man found multiple guns were stolen from a residence totaling a value of $2,500.

The incident reportedly happened at the man’s residence on Miller Road in East Carroll Twp. sometime between April 1 and May 22. The six guns, five rifles and a shotgun, have a reported value of $2,500.

STOLEN:

Fieldmaster by Remington Arms 700 Rifle with chip taken off stock, Redfield 4×12 scope – Value: $1,000

Ballard (rifle) model of Marlin unknown synthetic stock – Value: $200

Ballard (rifle) model of Marlin unknown wood stock – Value: $200

Olin-Mathieson Corp. by Winchester unknown .22 mag with 3×9 Bushnell scope – Value: $300

Mossberg 835 wood stock shotgun – Value: $300

Colt black powder Co. joint w/Henry repeating rifle Co. unknown 1912 Colt .22 with 9 shell clip – Value: $500

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Ebensburg, Cambria County, at 814-471-6500.