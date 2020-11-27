1ST SUMMIT Arena opens for public holiday ice skating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 1ST SUMMIT Arena in downtown Johnstown will be hosting public holiday ice skating sessions through the remainder of November and the month of December.

Holiday on Ice Public Skating at the arena will hold its first session Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m. Skaters can enjoy a holiday-decorated ice rink while listening to live Christmas music, and watching Christmas movie clips played on the arena’s scoreboard.

Masks will be required upon entering the arena and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Admission is $6 and skate rental is $4. Children under 5-years-old will be free for both.

To register for one of the skating sessions, visit www.1stsummitarena.com/holidayskate/.