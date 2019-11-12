$1M vandalism under investigation, Troopers search for information

SALISBURY, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Equipment and vehicles owned by Price & Gregory International have been vandalized with the loss totaling over $1,000,000.

Troopers report that sometime over this past weekend, November 8 to November 10, at least one person had broken into the staging yard in the area of West Side Drive, Salisbury, in Elk Lick Township.

They report the person(s) used various objects to cause damage to roughly 70 vehicles and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident of vandalism and criminal mischief is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.