JOHNSTOWN, Pa., (WATJ) — A million-dollar scratch-off ticket was sold in Johnstown, PA Lottery officials reported Tuesday morning.

The $1,000,000 win was from a $20 Merry & Bright scratch-off that has a top prize of $1,000,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Lee Initiatives on Main Street in Johnstown. The business will also receive a $5,000 bonus