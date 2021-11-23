19th annual ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ supports YMCA of Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — YMCA members and supporters across Centre County will plunge into ice cold water on December 4, for the YMCA of Centre County’s 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Two plunges will happen simultaneously this year, at the Black Moshannon State Park Beach Area (4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg) and the Penns Creek at Grace United Church of Christ (118 Two Steeples Lane, Spring Mills).

Participants can also plunge virtually, any time between November 21 through December 4, by emailing a video to ehettinger@ymcaocc.org.

Registration is open through the start of the event.

“All of the money stays right at the branch that needs it, that you plunged for,” said Liz Toukonen, director of the Penns Valley YMCA.

Participants must raise a minimum of $50 and will receive a free t-shirt. Those who raise $150 will also receive a YMCA beanie hat.

If you raise $300, you can plunge three times. Those who raise $500 will be entered to win a TV or a guided fly fishing tour.

“We would love to raise $30,000,” said Toukonen. “I think that’s very doable. Plungers are up in numbers from last year, so that’s a great thing.”

Special awards are also up for grabs, including best costume, most money raised by an individual, or most money raised by a team.

Participating school districts are competing for the “Cool School Polar Bear Trophy” which will be presented to the district who raises the most money. Interested school districts can contact Theresa at tmast@ymcaocc.org.

“[We’re] so much more than a gym or a swim, you know, we really bring people together,” said Toukonen. “For me, that’s the driving force into jumping into cold water in December.”