191 Centre County students to receive scholarships through foundation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This fall, 191 local students will receive a jump-start on their education, thanks to community members who have established awards and scholarship funds at Centre Foundation.

“When donors establish or contribute to a scholarship fund, they are investing in future generations, and it is their generosity that allows deserving students to pursue their academic goals,” Molly Kunkel, executive director at Centre Foundation, said.

In total, $380,550 was awarded to students attending more than 40 post-secondary schools. Recipients include graduating seniors from the five Centre County school districts, students graduating from select schools in neighboring counties, and returning adult learners.

“Each year, I look forward to hearing the stories and individual accomplishments of these students. It is a joy to witness their hard work manifest into well-deserved academic opportunities,” Administration and Scholarship Coordinator at Centre Foundation, Lauren Petrone, said.

High school seniors wishing to apply for scholarships should contact their respective school districts to learn more.