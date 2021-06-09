THEFT: $1,900 stolen from Clearfield woman’s bank account

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 73-year-old woman had nearly $2,000 withdrawn from her bank account by an unknown person.

On June 7 in Morris Township, state police at Clearfield was notified that a case of theft/fraud/forgery occurred, according to a press release.

The woman told police that someone had contacted her via email and claimed fraudulent withdrawals had been taken from her bank account and provided a number for her to call.

Once the victim called that person, she gave her bank account information for the purpose of reimbursing her bank account for the fraudulent charges, the release said.

However, the unknown person began making withdrawals. A total of $1,876 was stolen from the woman.