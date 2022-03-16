BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 was sold at a Bedford retailer on Tuesday, March 15.

The top prize $184,671 Magni-Find Money ticket was sold at Coen Markets along 6371 Lincoln Highway, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

With prizes starting at $50,000, Magni-Find Money is a $5 Fast Play game that prints from a lottery terminal or touch-screen vending terminal and do not need scratched or use a drawing to determine a winner. Players scan the ticket at the retailer or with the Pennsylvania Lottery app to see if they won a prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to always check their tickets and claim their prizes within one year of the ticket`s purchase date. More information on how to play Fast Play games can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery website.