Almost $2K in tools stolen from commercial construction site

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a burglary of tools from a commercial building in Martinsburg that is currently under construction.
The incident happened Sunday night, February 23, on Cove Mountian Road when a suspect(s) went into the property and left with several hand tools and power tools.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.
The items reported stolen are:
Milwaukee cordless hammer drill – $250
Cordless Milwaukee Work Lite – $100
Cordless Dealt Flew Volt Saw – $300
M18 Milwaukee battery – $80
Go Volt battery – $75
20 volt Dewalt cordless drill – $200
Toolbelt w/ Tools – $100
5-inch drywall knife – $10
5-in-1 Stanley screwdriver – $30
20 volt Dewalt radio – $225
1/2 Dewalt drill, corded – $250
Toolbag with miscellaneous tools – $200