Almost $2K in tools stolen from commercial construction site

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a burglary of tools from a commercial building in Martinsburg that is currently under construction.

The incident happened Sunday night, February 23, on Cove Mountian Road when a suspect(s) went into the property and left with several hand tools and power tools.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.

The items reported stolen are:

Milwaukee cordless hammer drill – $250

Cordless Milwaukee Work Lite – $100

Cordless Dealt Flew Volt Saw – $300

M18 Milwaukee battery – $80

Go Volt battery – $75

20 volt Dewalt cordless drill – $200

Toolbelt w/ Tools – $100

5-inch drywall knife – $10

5-in-1 Stanley screwdriver – $30

20 volt Dewalt radio – $225

1/2 Dewalt drill, corded – $250

Toolbag with miscellaneous tools – $200