18 new COVID-19 cases in Central PA region, state totals over 54k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals over 54,000.

As of Friday, there are 1,323 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 54,238. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 216,231 people have tested negative.

There are 3,616 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Friday, there are 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 58 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Centre, and Elk now all have one COVID-19 related death.