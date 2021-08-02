$18 million roadwork taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Preservation work begins Monday on Interstate 70 and Route 30 in East Providence Township.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will work on drainage improvements at the South Breezewood I-70 off-ramp and widen the roadway of Route 2035 on South Breezewood Road.

Both eastbound lanes of I-70 will also reportedly be rebuilt and a full right turn lane will be constructed from Route 30 westbound onto I-70. A traffic detour will be placed later in the project that follows Route 30 to Route 2035, to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route 70. Temporary lane closures along I-70 and Route 30 will be in place throughout the project.

The preservation work will reportedly cost $18.9 million and is expected to be completed by Nov. 2022. Additional information can be found by visiting www.penndot.gov.