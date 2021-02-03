18 cats taken to Central PA Humane Society from local home

(WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society has taken to Facebook to ask people to please spay or neuter their cats after their Humane Officer took 18 cats from a home last week.

The Humane Society said that the influx of these cats has left them at almost max capacity. They also said the easiest way to prevent these situations is to ask pet owners to spay and neuter, and they offer Spay Days to help low-income families.

“This is not responsible pet ownership and the cats were not living in sanitary conditions,” they posted to social media, saying some even have fur missing from flea allergies.

If you know of someone that needs help, or if you are interested in the Spay Days program please click the link: https://www.centralpahumane.org/spay-neuter, download the application, and send it to the PO Box listed on the form.

As for those 18 cats?

Well, the Humane Society says they are all doing well and will be ready for adoption by the end of the week.