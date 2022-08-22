CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly 100 golfers swung their clubs in the 17th annual E.F. Pat Houser Golf tournament on Monday, August 22 to benefit the Skills of Central PA Foundation.

Money raised from the foundation allows Skills to assist people with intellectual, developmental, and serious mental health challenges by purchasing specialized equipment, developing and launching new programs, and providing the people supported by Skills with assistive technology devices.

The donations also help to provide essential medical and dental services for people who are unable to receive them through traditional funding sources.

“It’s a really good fundraiser for the organization,” Skills C.E.O. Val Barner said. “It also educated the community in terms of what services we do provide.”

The golfers included some people who are supported by Skills.

“We don’t just have golfers from various companies, but also including some people who are supported by Skills so they can interact a little bit, and see how it goes on, and really just battle some of the stigma that’s out there,” Skills C.O.O. Chris Knarr said.

The tournament was held at Toftrees Golf Resort in State College and also featured several raffles and a silent auction.

The overall winners of the tournament were Tim Balconi, Jason Wagner, Randy Isenberg and Bob Strawse. Together they represented UPMC Altoona.