17-year old from Punxsutawney arrested for underage drinking

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Three Punxsutawney residents, including a 17-year old male, were arrested for drug possession and underage drinking in November.

Police say a 17-year old male, along with Haden Roy, 24, and Tanya Powell, 48 were arrested for having drugs, open drug paraphilia, and underage drinking when they were stopped for a traffic violation on Monday, Nov. 8 at the intersection of route 36 and Lipp road.

All three were taken into custody and charged accordingly.