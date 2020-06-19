17 new COVID-19 cases in Central region, 526 new statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals close to 81,000.

As of Friday, there are 526 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 80,762. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 556,456 people have tested negative.

There are 6,399 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 81,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77%, or roughly 62,000 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is 17 more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 240, the DOC is reporting 80% of those cases in prisoners at Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,895 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,012 cases among employees, for a total of 19,907 at 651 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,345 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,141 of our total cases are in health care workers.