CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As July closes out, Clearfield County is preparing to kick off its 161st fair on Sunday, July 31.

The Clearfield County Fair will run from July 31 through August 6 and will feature a parade, fireworks and so much more.

Tickets are available for $8 each and free for those under three feet tall. However, a separate ride pass must be purchased for $8 for those under three feet. Tickets can be purchased at the fair entrance or by calling the ticket office at 814-765-1749. On Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. admission is free for all ages.

Below is a list of events happening throughout the fair:

SUNDAY, JULY 31:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibit Entries Accepted 1 p.m. Harness Racing 2 p.m. Clearfield Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release. 4 p.m. Fair Queen Competition 7:30 p.m. Vesper Services 8:30 p.m. Fervent Worship and Heavenbound

MONDAY, AUGUST 1:

10 a.m. Expo Buildings Open 11 a.m. Gates Open/Concession Stands Open 12 p.m. Carnival Opens 6 p.m. Clearfield County Fair Parade followed by Fireworks 10 p.m. Gates Close

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2:

9 a.m. Gates Open 9 to 11 a.m. Free admission for all ages (ride band $6) 10 a.m. Expo Buildings Open 11 a.m. Carnival Opens/Concession Stands Open 5:30 p.m. Night-time Harness Racing followed by The Moore Brothers 10 p.m. Gates Close

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3:

10 a.m. Expo Buildings Open 11 a.m. Gates Open/Concession Stands Open 12 p.m. Carnival Opens 8 p.m. Foreigner (additional ticket required) 10 p.m. Gates Close

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4:

9 a.m. Gates Open 10 a.m. Expo Buildings Open 11 a.m. Carnival Opens/Concession Stands Open 7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull (additional ticket required) 10 p.m. Gates Close

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5:

9 a.m. Gates Open 10 a.m. Expo Buildings Open 11 a.m. Carnival Opens/Concession Stands Open 7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull (additional ticket required) 10 p.m. Gates Close

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6:

10 a.m. Gates Open/Expo Buildings Open/Carnival Opens 11 a.m. Carnival Opens/Concession Stands Open 8 p.m. Blanco Brown and Warren Zeiders (additional ticket required) 10 p.m. Gates Close

You can view the full list of events, including the judging times for different animals, at the fair here.

Some events, like the Foreigner concert and the Truck & Tractor Pull, require additional tickets. You can purchase them here.

Parking will be $4 daily and there will be handicap parking available at Hannah Street and Weaver Street gates. On Tuesday and Thursday, those 65 or older get free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 5 active and inactive military personnel will get free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the fair, no pets (except medical assistance dogs) are allowed, as well as no alcohol and weapons/guns.