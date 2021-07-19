16-year-old without license found to be DUI in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 16-year-old is facing charges after a traffic stop with Somerset Police turned into a DUI, reporting that he didn’t have a valid license either.

The traffic stop was made on the 300 block of E. Main Street Monday morning just after 1 a.m. when police observed a white SUV without the headlights on. It’s reported that the teen showed signs of impairment with glassy eyes. He took a field sobriety test showing positive clues to the officer.

The teen then reportedly told police that he consumed alcohol and smoked weed hours prior.

He was transported to UPMC Somerset and submitted to a blood draw for chemical testing. Charges will be filed after receiving blood results. Police have listed driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving without a valid license as charges currently to be filed.