1500 teachers learn from peers during county-wide in-service

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Teachers from all around Blair County gathered in Altoona on Friday for the Second Annual Blair County Teacher In-Service.

More than 1500 teachers got the opportunity to try something new, like a West African drum circle.

More than 100 workshops were held at Altoona Area Junior and Senior High School, ranging from STEM, mental health,and music.

The Altoona Area School District’s Assistant Superintendent, Patty Burlingame, said the value of teachers sharing their strengths helps our kids learn better.

“It’s important to learn from one another. They’re practitioners. They’re learning from other practitioners about innovation, strategies, engagement, motivating their students, so it’s fabulous.”

The day kicked off with keynote speaker Jamie Vollmer, who is an award-winning public education advocate.

