Police: Over 1,500 stamp bags of heroin throw out of vehicle during chase

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 1,500 stamp bags of heroin were seized in Westmoreland County Thursday.

Ligonier Valley Police said they received word that a large amount of heroin was going to be transported through the area. A blue Chevrolet Cruze was traveling on Route 30 toward Boswell and attempted to elude police by driving at high rates of speed and turning down several side roads before coming to Route 711 southbound. Police said the passenger in the vehicle discarded his shoes and the heroin while they were on side roads.

Officers located a pair of Nike Slides and a plastic bag containing 30 bricks, or 1,500 individual bags of suspected heroin. According to Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas, the heroin was destined for the streets of Somerset County. The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department was assisted by the Somerset County Drug Task Force, Windber Police Department and the Somerset Police Department.