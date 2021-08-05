150 gallons of fuel spilled in Pa. turnpike crash that sent teen to hospital in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash involving a Ford Fusion and two tractor-trailers on the PA Turnpike resulted in roughly 150 gallons of fuel being spilled and a 14-year-old and her mother being sent to the hospital.

Troopers report that on July 29 the driver of the Ford Fusion, a 38-year-old woman from Philadelphia, was traveling west on I-76 with two children, aged 14 and 7, and passing two tractor-trailers when she started to drift towards the concrete median wall. She then tried to correct herself when she started to spin and made contact with the tandem wheels of the one truck’s tires.

The truck driver then tried to correct his truck and the trailer only to start to spin before being hit by the second tractor-trailer in the rear. This caused the tanker on the first truck to break, resulting in approximately 150 gallons of fuel being spilled on the turnpike road.

The Ford then struck the front of the second truck before all three came to a final stop.

The mother and teen were transported to UPMC Bedford for minor injuries. The 7-year-old with them had no reported injuries.

Traffic in the westbound lane was stopped for roughly 45 minutes while crews cleared the wreck and fuel.