15-year-old killed in fall identified

SOMERSET COUNTY (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the name of the 15 year old boy killed Monday in a fall at a Somerset County Camp.

According to WTAE, Nathan Kanczes was from Irwin in Westmoreland County.

He was attending a wilderness camp and was on an outing with other campers , when the accident occurred.

Authorities say Kanczes was critically injured when he fell from rocks at a YMCA camp in Fort Hill, Somerset County.

The Norwin School District where Nathan was a student, described him as an enthusiastic person who made everyone smile.

State Police are still investigating the accident.

