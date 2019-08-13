15-month-old found unresponsive in an Altoona alley

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A missing 15-month-old child from Altoona was found unresponsive in an alley over the weekend.

Altoona police were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a missing child near the 800-block of Lexington Ave., where the child was later found in an alley.

According to Blair County District Attorney, Randy Feathers, the child’s injuries were criminal in nature, and did not appear to be accidental.

The child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Altoona police and the Blair County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.