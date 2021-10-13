$14k worth of items stolen from hunting camp in Somerset County, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $14,000 worth of items were stolen from a hunting camp including a side-by-side, handgun with holster, various tools, and even the victim’s case of beer.

According to the report, an unknown suspect(s) broke the lock off of the hunting camp on Shaffers Run Road in Fairhope Township sometime between June 20 and June 26. A total of $14,187 in various items were stolen, including a Can-Am Commander side-by-side recreational vehicle.

Police noted in the report that they’re also looking for a ‘suspicious vehicle’ said to be a blue and red 1990 Ford F-150 XLT with a third door on the passenger side.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.