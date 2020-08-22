148 Penn State students test positive for COVID-19 in pre-arrival testing

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is requiring students from areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases to be tested before arriving on campus.

The university announced Friday that 17,000 of these students have undergone testing— 148 of them either tested positive or have presumptive positive results.

Five-thousand are awaiting the outcome of their tests.

The administration is warning students included in the mandatory testing group, to submit negative test results by Monday, otherwise they won’t be allowed to attend class.

All positive cases were notified to self-isolate for 10 days until they are cleared by a health professional before returning to campus.

24,000 students were notified by email to submit test results.

The university also launched surveillance testing as well, which will randomly test 1% of students and staff at each campus throughout the school year. Students will be selected for this testing randomly, through contact tracing and on a “risk-stratified” basis.

The surveillance testing will begin August 24.