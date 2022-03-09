CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Clearfield County teenager has turned her passion for boxing into a career. Avianna Gillaugh first started boxing at nine years old at a birthday party and she immediately fell in love with the sport and began training. Just five years from the first time she ever stepped into a boxing gym, she decided to make the gym her office, so she can help others find their confidence just like she did.

“When I started boxing it helped me gain a lot of confidence because there was a lot of people telling me I could do it and hyping me up a lot,” said Avianna Gillaugh, the founder, of the nonprofit Turnabout Boxing.

A feeling Avianna quickly knew she wanted everyone to have. So at just 14 years old, she founded Turnabout Boxing with the support of her parents.

“I love seeing people succeed and get better at what they want to do. When [my parents] said we could start a gym, and they helped me open it, it made me very happy when we started getting more people [and] it made me excited to help them,” Gillaugh said.

In just one year, Turnabout grew to have 13 boxers, before the Gillaugh’s teamed up with another nonprofit gym, the WPAL DuBois, with who they now share gym space with. Avianna’s dad and coach, Gregg Gillaugh says the vision of Turnabout and WPAL were aligned, and it was the right move for them to do. Now, they’re looking to expand Turnabout’s reach by putting together special programs for people with diabetes as well as a Parkinson’s program.

“Structured and designed in a group setting. So that creates a support structure, social interaction, and things beyond just your standard mental physical benefits of exercise do provide for people with Parkinson’s. Now you have a social interaction support group,” said Gregg Gillaugh.

Gregg Gillaugh hopes to be able to have the Parkinson’s boxing program launched within the next six months.

For most 14-year-olds all of the responsibilities that Avianna has taken on could be overwhelming. But for her, balancing training, coaching, and being a teenage entrepreneur is all part of her dream.

“Most 14-year-olds my age, [they] would never think to do this. So when I think about doing it, and helping other people it really makes me happy and really proud of myself to see the person that I’ve become today,” Avianna Gillaugh said

In addition to her coaching and nonprofit, Avianna is also preparing to fight for a western Pennsylvania state championship next weekend, on March 19, at the Golden Gloves, which WPAL DuBois is hosting at the DuBois Country Club. Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking this link.