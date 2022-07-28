BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -A 14-year-old boy was killed on Thursday in Tyrone from an accidental shooting.

Police responded to a home on the 300 block of W. 15th Street at 12:50 p.m. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound from a .40 caliber handgun, according to Tyrone Police Chief Jessica Walk.

Blair County Coroner, Patricia Ross said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The death investigation is ongoing.