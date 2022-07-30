HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Shade Gap is set to host its 139th annual picnic that will feature a variety of musical performances, free admission, free parking, and free rides.

On the week of Sunday, July 31 to Saturday, August 6 the picnic activities start at 6 p.m. at the Harpers Memorial Park at 11880 Neelyton Road. Each night included free parking and free rides. All of which are courtesy of different community stores. The picnic grounds will also have a variety of food and beverage stands open.

Here is a list of events:

Sunday, July 31:

Vester service at the park amphitheater – 7 p.m.

Monday, August 1:

Annual parade will start off at 7:00 p.m. on main street and finish at the picnic grounds.

Free ride night courtesy of Peterson Excavating LLC

The public is invited to set up chairs and blankets along main street to watch the parade make its way down.

Tuesday, August 2:

Chris Woodard will perform at the park’s amphitheater – 7 p.m.

Free ride night courtesy of S&L Williams Services

Wednesday, August 3:

Little Miss Pageant – 7:30 p.m.

Free ride night courtesy of Ed and Susan Harry with True Value of Orbisonia

Thursday, August 4:

Baileys Crossing Bluegrass performs – 6 p.m.

Tussey Mountain Mountain Moonshiners Bluegrass follows

Free ride night courtesy of St. Thomas Towing and Auto Repair and Recycling, Checkered Flag Lube Center, and Glick Fire Trucks

Free pizza to the first 200 kids w/free rides courtesy of Cisney’s Auto Parts Store

Friday, August 5:

Fabulous Flashbacks performance – 7 p.m.

Free ride courtesy of Minestream Farm, Ridegeside Construction, Parsons Log Home Services, Danzer Lumber, Mindful Oasis, and McCurdy’s Lawncare

Saturday, August 6:

Dirt Drag Races – 2 p.m.

Likens Valley Bluegrass Boys – 4 p.m.

Joe Bonson & Coffee Run, and the Cramer Brother Band at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks – 11 p.m.

On each night of the Shade Gap picnic, there will be a free bike given away courtesy of Coons Communications.

There will also be helicopter rides offered on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rides will take participants over the Shade Gap area. The price of rides will be determined by the pilot and the corresponding prices for fuel at the time.

HELICOPTER RIDES

Thursday, August 4: 5 – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5: 5- 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Shade Gap Picnic is run by the Shade Gap Volunteer Fire Company. You can check out their Facebook for more information or for specific questions about the event.