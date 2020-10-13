1,342 new COVID cases reported, 101 in our central region on Oct. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 174,646.

Currently, 2,060,093 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,384.

Eighty-one percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 7,016 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region is showing 101 more cases than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below:

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced they will no longer update the COVID-19 Dashboard on Sundays. Monday’s numbers will now reflect results reported for Saturday and Sunday.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 36 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,311 cases among employees, for a total of 29,371 at 1,010 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,553 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,405 of our total cases are among health care workers.