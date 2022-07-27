EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday a $132,000 grant for local ATV trails.

According to Burns, the Rock Run Recreation grant will build upon previous grants to expand and maintain outdoor recreation and tourism. The funds will help purchase equipment and maintain 140 miles of ATV trails in Cambria and Clearfield Counties.

“Over the last several years, tourism and outdoor recreation have become increasingly larger parts of local economic activity,” Burns said. “From the Ghost Town Trail and the visitors that it attracts, to Rock Run’s ATV trails and the Incline in Johnstown, investing in these opportunities is an investment in our region. These types of activities attract visitors from all over the East Coast who spend money in our communities – and that’s a win in my book.”

The Rock Run grant is one of seven awarded across the state by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.