13-year-old grows business with goat farm

IMLER, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 13-year-old Alivia Snyder fell in love with farm-life when she was given her first goat at nine years old. Now she has 15 and is using them to grow her own business.

Alivia says “they are very much like my friends. They all like to play and follow after you and chase you.” And her mom Lori Snyder says “it really bought her out of her shell because she had a hard time finding what she was really enjoying. She was really backward and it really boosted her confidence.”

Alivia’s business is called Cuddleback Farm. It’s a goat soap company that sells lotions, soap bars and lip balm. The name came from her mother’s old donkey farm. Her mother Lori says “before I had kids I had miniature donkeys and since we were kind of cuddled back around the turn here and into the woods we named it Cuddleback farms.”

The process starts with milking the goats, filtering the milk in a jar and putting it in the fridge or freezer for at least a day. Alivia then molds the liquids and mixes it with other natural ingredients to turn it into products Alivia’s soap items have been sold to businesses and markets, gaining the attention of online companies in different states.

When she’s not making products, her goats are being shown off in local contests. She says it can be hard but she enjoys it and brings home many awards. Alivia says she’s developed a passion for learning to farm and has also learned more about herself. As for the future, she’s already planning to work with animals. But for now, Alivia’s just happy doing what she loves and sharing the spotlight with her goats.