13-mile detour expected in Cambria County for road repairs

CAMBRIA TWP., CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced that there will be a 13-mile detour through Cambria Township on Route 4005 starting Monday, June 15.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, of Everett, will begin work on the Route 4005 (Colver Road) Blacklick Creek Bridge replacement project in Cambria Township, Cambria County.

On Monday they will place a 13.3-mile detour for work to begin on the project. The detour will be in place from June 15, 2020, until August 12, 2020.

The detour will utilize Route 4005 (Colver Road), Route 219 (Plank Road), Route 4031 (Center Street), and Route 4005 (West Highland Avenue). Once the detour is lifted, work will continue under flagging operations.

Work on this project will consist of replacing the existing structure with a concrete box culvert. Roadway approach work, guide rail, signage, drainage, and pavement markings updates will all be completed. All work is expected to be completed by late-August 2020. All work is weather dependent.