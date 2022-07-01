BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This Independence Day Tyrone is going to see an abundance of red, white and blue during the freedom ride.

More than 400 riders are expected for this year’s Freedom Ride in Tyrone on Monday, July 4. The annual July 4th 10-mile bicycle ride consists of riders dressing up their bikes and themselves in red, white and blue. The ride helps to raise funds for James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

From Doug Roseberry, one of the organizers of Freedom Ride in Tyrone.

“We’re pumped to be on our 12th ride and still be growing and having the community so involved. It’s something we really look forward to every year. We are just trying to show some love for our freedom. Some appreciation to the vets,” Doug Roseberry, one of the organizers of Freedom Ride in Tyrone, said.

The ride kicks off at 10 a.m. with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. The ride will take place rain or shine. So, dress appropriately for the weather. You can pre-register here.

Once the ride concludes, there will be a picnic, awards and a check donating ceremony. More information about the event can be found on the Freedom Ride Website.