12th annual ‘Sno Big Deal 10k run set for Feb. 5

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — If you are looking to get your steps in the Colyer ‘Sno Big Deal 10K run might be for you.

To kick off the Tuessey Teasers series, the 12th annual ‘Sno Big Deal 10K run will be the first of six “teasers” group runs hosted by Tussey Mountainback. The run will start and finish at Colyer Lake by the south access parking lot, near Lake Road.

The run does not require a registration fee, you just need to either mail or bring a signed waiver form. To mail in your form address it to, ‘Sno Big Deal Run, 103, E. Hamilton Ave., State College, Pa, 16801.

There will be prices at this run, however, runners who complete all five of the ‘regular’ teaser races will receive a special prize and be eligible for a special price. Those who participate in all teasers, including this race, will get a bonus.

The proceeds for this year’s Mountainback events will support the Dyslexia Reading Center of Central Pa. The nonprofit’s mission is to help children and adults triumph over the disability of dyslexia.

Donations will be accepted at all Tuessey Teaser events and at the Tuessey Mountainback Race on Oct. 16. They are also collecting gently used running shoes in support of the Sneakers4Good program.

All those who participate are required to wear a mask before and after the run and must observe social distancing.

More information about all of the Tuessey Teaser Series races are available on their website.