12th annual Senior Expo heads to Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Bedford/Somerset) invited residents to attend the 12th annual Senior Expo happening Thursday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Located at the Somerset County Fairgrounds, this event will have dozens of exhibitors to provide information and materials to senior citizens, their family and/or caregivers.

“Due to COVID-19, we were unable to have an expo last year, but I am thrilled we are able to bring this outreach event back to our senior citizens,” Metzgar said.

The expo will educate and entertain with door prizes, lunch and more.

“I look forward to connecting residents with valuable services geared toward them,” Metzgar continued.

Those looking for more information on the event can contact Rep. Metzgar’s district office at 814-443-4230.

