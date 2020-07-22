1,200 free backpacks to be given out to students across Central PA

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Sunday, Verizon Wireless Zone and InspectionGO are hosting their annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.”

1,200 backpacked filled with schools supplies will be described at various locations in the region.

The Tyrone giveaway, which saw the local franchise’s largest turnout, will be drive-thru style at Reservoir Park. Lunch and crafts will also be handed out to families.

There are time slots based on Family’s last name for the Tyrone event:

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: A-E

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: F-L

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: M-S

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: T-Z

Kids will still get to pick out their own backpacks with school supplies inside.

“Usually they don’t want the same as their brother or sister. We have them from camouflage to pink and every color in between, so that’s really what holds the line up the most is helping those kids make choices on exactly which one they want,” John Russell, Owner of Various Wireless Zone locations, said.

The giveaways start this Saturday from noon and run until 4 p.m.

Here’s the list of participating locations:

300 Spring Plaza

Roaring Spring, PA 16673

814.729.7032

Huntingdon, PA 16652

814.641.9663

Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

814.695.2115

Philipsburg, PA 16866

814.343.6412

1046 Janesville Pike

Tyrone, PA 16686

State College, PA 16801

814.826.3900

It’ll be first come, first serve, no questions asked.