1,200 free backpacks to be given out to students across Central PA

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Sunday, Verizon Wireless Zone and InspectionGO are hosting their annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.”
1,200 backpacked filled with schools supplies will be described at various locations in the region.
The Tyrone giveaway, which saw the local franchise’s largest turnout, will be drive-thru style at Reservoir Park. Lunch and crafts will also be handed out to families.
There are time slots based on Family’s last name for the Tyrone event:
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: A-E
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: F-L
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: M-S
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: T-Z
Kids will still get to pick out their own backpacks with school supplies inside.
“Usually they don’t want the same as their brother or sister. We have them from camouflage to pink and every color in between, so that’s really what holds the line up the most is helping those kids make choices on exactly which one they want,” John Russell, Owner of Various Wireless Zone locations, said.
The giveaways start this Saturday from noon and run until 4 p.m.
Here’s the list of participating locations:
- 300 Spring Plaza
Roaring Spring, PA 16673
814.729.7032
- 6684 Towne Center Boulevard
Huntingdon, PA 16652
814.641.9663
- 420 Blair Street
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
814.695.2115
- 1061 North Front Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
814.343.6412
- Reservoir Park
1046 Janesville Pike
Tyrone, PA 16686
- 2021 South Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
814.826.3900
It’ll be first come, first serve, no questions asked.