12-year-old taken to hospital after hit by car Monday morning in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 12-year-old was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois Monday morning after being hit by a car that reportedly failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

State Police were called to the scene Monday morning just before 7 a.m. on E. Main Street at the intersection of S. 10th Street in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was on E. Main and attempted to make a right-hand turn and struck the child while in the crosswalk.

The 12-year-old was taken by Jefferson County EMA to Penn Highlands in DuBois with unknown severity of injuries.

The driver was reported to be uninjured and is being charged with traffic violations.