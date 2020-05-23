12 new COVID-19 cases in Central PA region, state total stays under 67K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as totals hit just under 67,000.

As of Friday, there are 725 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 66,983. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 321,469 people have tested negative.

There are 5,096 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 595 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is 12 more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford and Cambria now have two deaths, and Centre County is now up to six. Elk and Somerset both have one COVID-19 related death.

Currently, of the 227 reported for Huntingdon County, 158 are reported from the DOC to be inmates and are confined inside of Huntingdon SCI. The department of Corrections has reported that two inmates have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,349 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.